Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang MLA Mopi Mihu flags off North meets Northeast car rally

Itanagar: Mopi Mihu, lawmaker of Anini in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley district, flagged off the North Meets North East car rally on Friday.

The rallyists reached Anini on February 21 and will proceed towards Vijoynagar in Changlang district.

Rallyists from five states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, are participating in the rally, which was flagged off from Itanagar on February 19.

The rally is being organised by the International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) under the patronage of the North Eastern Council (NEC), in collaboration with the state Directorate of Youth Affairs.

A distance of over 1800 kilometres will be covered during the rally, which will pass through Pasighat, Roing, Anini, and Miao and culminate at Vijoynagar.

During the pit stop in the district, the rallyists interacted with the local homestay owners, trekkers, etc.

Dibang Valley district tourism officer Anung Lego briefed the rallyists on the growing tourism industry in the district.

We aim to map connectivity, promote adventure tourism, and foster cultural exchange between the North Eastern states, said IFCRA president Pem Sonam.

