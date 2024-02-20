Coordinated operation to rescue the abducted victims continues: Changlang SP

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Kirli Padu, the Superintendent of Police of Changlang district updating The Sentinel on the status of output in regard to the security’s on-going rescue operation of the abducted three persons form a coal mining site told that all out coordinated efforts were being undertaken to ensure a safe release of the kidnapped victims.

At least three persons engaged in illegal coal mining supervision tasks at Phinbero mining site under Manmao police station in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh were abducted by armed miscreants in the wee hours on Saturday.

According to sources, abducted miners including Gyan Thapa, Chandan Narzary and Lekhok Bora, all three were engaged as supervisors by private coal trading players of Lekhapani areas in Tinsukia district.

“Various security agencies are being pressed into the task,” said the top cop of the district sounding quite optimist and confident adding, “Joint operations with the upper Assam’s top cops and forces are being conducted in all the vulnerable locations along the inter-state borders”. “Rest aside, our prime objective at this hour is the safe release of the abducted victims and their re-unions with the family members,” he said.

Meanwhile, repudiating the claims of several media houses of having rescued the victims on Monday afternoon, the SP said that none of them were traced till filing the news. Strong networks of inter-state coal smugglers are reportedly operating in the area often adopting all means to win the unhealthy race of making hefty profits.

14 mining sites of Phinbero located amidst the hilly terrain sharing common border is one of the most vulnerable chunks of the border location known for unhealthy activities including encroachment, timber business and coal mining. The border being porous is also known for the safe hideout passage of the militants who often sneak into Myanmar close by amidst thick vegetation covers and perennial water bodies.

Meanwhile, involvement of Assam’s coal traders, miners and ‘middlemen’ in managing the business of the said major mineral in nearby Arunachal’s Jairampur, Manmao and Kharsang reported over a period of time has also been evident from this incident.

