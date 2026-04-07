Arunachal Pradesh's Freedom Trail Trek Concludes at Tawang, Retracing Dalai Lama's 1959 Escape Route

A trek carrying deep historical and spiritual weight came to a close on Sunday in Tawang district, as the second edition of the Freedom Trail concluded at Pungteng-Tse — retracing the route walked by the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, when he fled Tibet and entered India in April 1959.

The six-day trail began at Kenzamani and followed the path believed to have been taken by the Tibetan spiritual leader during his historic crossing into India — a journey that marked the beginning of his life in exile, which has continued ever since.

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