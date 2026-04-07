Arunachal Pradesh's Freedom Trail Trek Concludes at Tawang, Retracing Dalai Lama's 1959 Escape Route

A trek carrying deep historical and spiritual weight came to a close on Sunday in Tawang district, as the second edition of the Freedom Trail concluded at Pungteng-Tse — retracing the route walked by the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, when he fled Tibet and entered India in April 1959.
The six-day trail began at Kenzamani and followed the path believed to have been taken by the Tibetan spiritual leader during his historic crossing into India — a journey that marked the beginning of his life in exile, which has continued ever since.
Also Read: Freedom trail retracing Dalai Lama’s 1959 route flagged off in Arunachal
The Dalai Lama's arrival in India through Tawang on April 5, 1959, is regarded as one of the defining moments of modern Tibetan history. His entry through the Monyul region of what is now Arunachal Pradesh was met with a warm reception from local communities — a moment that the Freedom Trail seeks to commemorate and keep alive.
This year's trek drew enthusiastic participation from residents of the Lungla constituency and devotees, led by Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu.
One of the most moving moments of the trail came at Kudung village, where locals gathered in large numbers to receive the trekkers. The ceremonial reception of the Dalai Lama's portrait served as a focal point — a reflection of the enduring faith, cultural identity, and community spirit that defines the region's relationship with the Tibetan spiritual leader.
Monks from the historic Tawang Monastery joined villagers from across the district in attending the concluding event, recalling the reception that greeted the Dalai Lama when he first arrived in Monyul 66 years ago.
The closing stretch of the trail drew participation from several dignitaries. Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo joined the trek from Drekhang Teng to Pungteng-Tse via Tawang Monastery, accompanied by officials and devotees.
Others present at the concluding programme included Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Tawang Leki Gombu, ZPMs Tenzin Monpa and Sonam Nordzin, Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, and Assistant Commissioner Tenzin Jambey, along with other community leaders.