Assam win 11 medals in National Junior Taekwondo Championship held at Aurangabad

GUWAHATI: Assam bagged 11 medals in the 41st National Junior Taekwondo Championship held at Aurangabad in Maharashtra recently.

Medal winners (Poomsae): Individual Male-Debasish Das (Bronze). Individual Female -Stutikingkinee Mazumdar (Bronze). Mixed pair (Silver Medal)-Debasish Das and Stutiningkinee Mazumdar. Male Group (Bronze Medal) -Monsoom Bora, Nathan Masona Darnel, Mayukh Barkakoti. Female Group (Silver Medal) -Moitri Sarma, Prachi Sarkar and Sangjukta Pathak.

(Kyorugi): Individual Male- Kaustav Sarmah (under 68 kg, Bronze Medal). Liyan Jyoti Dohutia (under 59 kg, Bronze Medal). Individual Female- Anshika Singh (under 52 kg, Gold Medal). Peehu Kumari (under 63 kg, Gold Medal). Tejaswini Saikia (under 68 kg, Bronze Medal). (Pari Hazarika (over 68 kg, Bronze Medal).

