Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University hosts mini marathon to raise awareness on HIV, drugs

Itanagar: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), near Itanagar, on Monday successfully organized the youth festival-red run 5 km mini marathon, drawing more than 100 enthusiastic participants including students and NSS volunteers.

The event, held under the banner of the Red Ribbon Club and NSS cell of the central varsity in association with the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), was aimed at spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS prevention and the dangers of drug abuse.

The marathon was flagged off by RGU vice chancellor Prof S K Nayak, who urged students to protect themselves from HIV and drug abuse and to prioritise good health for a better future.

Registrar Dr N T Rikam also addressed the gathering, stressing the role of the Red Ribbon Club and NSS in educating young people on health and prevention measures.

In the student category, Tokmin Panyang from the strength and conditioning department secured the first prize in the male category, followed by Talong Taring from physical education in second place and Niren Bharali from electronics and computer engineering in third.

In the female category, Litkhin Tochhu from physical education bagged the top spot, while Kago Asung and Tayo Ana, also from the same department, stood second and third respectively. Winners received medals and certificates of merit, while all participants were given certificates.

