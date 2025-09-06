Nazira hosts awareness drive against drug abuse, child marriage

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a significant step towards addressing social issues affecting the community, the Sivasagar district administration and Nazira Integrated Child Development Project (ICDP) Office jointly organized an awareness meeting at Nazira Natya Mandir on Thursday. The meeting, held in collaboration with the Health Department, District Child Protection Office, and District Social Welfare Office, focused on the critical issues of anti-drug abuse, child marriage, and teenage pregnancy.

District Child Protection Officer Dr Bikash Ranjan Konwar emphasized the legal prohibition and punishability of child marriage, highlighting its detrimental effects on children’s physical, intellectual, and mental development. He also pointed out the increased risk of maternal and infant mortality rates and susceptibility to sexually transmitted diseases.

Dr Konwar urged citizens to take responsibility for preventing child marriage and teenage pregnancy, appealing to ASHA workers to continue awareness efforts at the grassroots level.

The awareness meeting featured a panel of resource persons, including Upama Saikia, Sivasagar District Social Welfare Officer,Dr Barnali Dutta, Nazira’s Public Relations Officer, Barnita Mithihara, ICDP Officer of Nazira, Smita Baruah, Health Educator, and others.

