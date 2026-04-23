Arunachal Remembers IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang, Pahalgam Attack Victim

ITANAGAR — Floral tributes were paid to IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang on Wednesday at Tajang village in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district, marking one year since his death in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.
Hailyang was among 26 people killed when armed militants opened fire on a group of tourists in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam — one of the deadliest terror incidents India has seen in recent years.
In a deeply personal moment at the Rake memorial site, Hailyang's father, Tage Tade, unveiled a life-sized statue of his son.
The statue was adorned with traditional white scarves and marigolds. Three black granite plaques nearby trace Hailyang's journey — from growing up in Tajang village to serving in the Indian Air Force — preserving his story for the community and for those who come after.
A two-minute silence was observed in his memory. Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa also attended and paid tribute to the fallen soldier.
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Speaking at the ceremony, Tade reflected on the pride and grief that have defined the year since his son's death.
"While my son cannot return," he said, "his story ensures that his sacrifice was not in vain." He noted that Hailyang's sacrifice had already begun to inspire local youth — a legacy that those who knew him say reflects the humility and kindness he was known for in life.
The April 22, 2025 attack on Baisaran Valley saw armed militants emerge from nearby forests and open fire on tourists, killing at least 26 civilians and injuring several others.
Investigators linked the attack to militant groups associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Reports indicated that the attackers singled out victims based on religion, targeting mainly Hindu tourists with automatic weapons. The assault sent shockwaves across the country and triggered a firm security response from Indian authorities.