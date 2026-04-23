Arunachal Remembers IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang, Pahalgam Attack Victim

ITANAGAR — Floral tributes were paid to IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang on Wednesday at Tajang village in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district, marking one year since his death in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

Hailyang was among 26 people killed when armed militants opened fire on a group of tourists in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam — one of the deadliest terror incidents India has seen in recent years.

A Statue Unveiled, a Story Told in Stone

In a deeply personal moment at the Rake memorial site, Hailyang's father, Tage Tade, unveiled a life-sized statue of his son.

The statue was adorned with traditional white scarves and marigolds. Three black granite plaques nearby trace Hailyang's journey — from growing up in Tajang village to serving in the Indian Air Force — preserving his story for the community and for those who come after.

A two-minute silence was observed in his memory. Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa also attended and paid tribute to the fallen soldier.

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