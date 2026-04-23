Arunachal Research Body Marks Earth Day With Student Events and Plantation Drive

ITANAGAR — The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) in Arunachal Pradesh organised a two-day Earth Day 2026 celebration on April 21 and 22 at PM Shri Government Secondary School in Deed, Keyi Panyor district.

Held under the theme "Our Power, Our Planet" and funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), the event aimed to build awareness of renewable energy, environmental conservation, and sustainable practices among students and local communities.

Day One: Students Express Ideas on Environment and Energy

The first day centred on essay writing and drawing competitions, drawing participation from around 80 students across three age categories — sub-junior (Classes III–IV), junior (Classes V–VII), and senior (Classes VIII–X).

The competitions gave young learners a creative platform to engage with themes of environmental protection and sustainable energy use. Winners received cash prizes of ₹3,000, ₹2,000, and ₹1,000 for first, second, and third positions respectively, along with five consolation prizes in each category.

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