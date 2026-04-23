Arunachal Research Body Marks Earth Day With Student Events and Plantation Drive

ITANAGAR — The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) in Arunachal Pradesh organised a two-day Earth Day 2026 celebration on April 21 and 22 at PM Shri Government Secondary School in Deed, Keyi Panyor district.
Held under the theme "Our Power, Our Planet" and funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), the event aimed to build awareness of renewable energy, environmental conservation, and sustainable practices among students and local communities.
The first day centred on essay writing and drawing competitions, drawing participation from around 80 students across three age categories — sub-junior (Classes III–IV), junior (Classes V–VII), and senior (Classes VIII–X).
The competitions gave young learners a creative platform to engage with themes of environmental protection and sustainable energy use. Winners received cash prizes of ₹3,000, ₹2,000, and ₹1,000 for first, second, and third positions respectively, along with five consolation prizes in each category.
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The concluding day saw more than 120 students, teachers, staff, and members of local NGO Khach Future Generations take part in a cleanliness drive in and around the school premises.
This was followed by a plantation drive in which 50 saplings were planted within the campus — a visible, long-term contribution to the ecological goals that anchored the two-day programme.
Several dignitaries including student leaders, community representatives, and educationists attended the event.
Simultaneously, Earth Day was observed at the CES&HS headquarters in Itanagar through a pledge-taking ceremony led by Director Tana Tage, where officers and staff reaffirmed their commitment to environmental protection.