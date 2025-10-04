Arunachal: RGU celebrates Swachh Bharat diwas, honours safai mitras

our correspondent

Itanagar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Thursday observed Swachh Bharat diwas in commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 156th birth anniversary, highlighting the crucial role of safai mitras in maintaining campus hygiene and promoting health and well-being.

The celebration, held under the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, included recognition of dedicated safai mitras and a one-day health check-up camp to ensure preventive healthcare access for sanitation workers.

Assistant director of physical education-cum-deputy nodal officer Dr A Yuvaraj, emphasised that cleanliness, as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi, is both a civic duty and a way of life.

The event was graced by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof S K Nayak, and Registrar Dr N T Rikam, who delivered special messages underscoring Gandhian values of truth, simplicity, and service.

Prof Nayak urged the university community to embrace cleanliness as a culture and collective responsibility, while Dr Rikam expressed appreciation for the tireless efforts of safai mitras in keeping the campus clean and green.

A major highlight of the celebration was the felicitation of safai mitras, including Lika Thalian, sanitary inspector, and his team, for their consistent service during the observance of Swachhata Pakhwada and Swachhata Hi Seva.

The programme also marked the culmination of various activities, such as prabhat pheris, awareness drives, cleanliness campaigns, and health check-up camps, conducted across the university campus.

As part of the safai mitra suraksha shivir, held at the university health centre, 36 sanitation workers received preventive health check-ups, including complete blood tests, screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, and deworming with Albendazole tablets.

Health education sessions on nutrition, hygiene, and lifestyle disease prevention were conducted, and each participant was provided with a personal health diary for ongoing monitoring.

Organized under a joint initiative of the union ministry of education, housing and urban affairs, and ministry of jal shakti in collaboration with RGU, the programme reaffirmed the university’s commitment to social responsibility and community welfare.

