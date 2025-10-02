Leparada District Unveils First Modern Pink Toilet at GHSS Basar on Gandhi Jayanti

Itanagar: In a milestone initiative for women’s hygiene and dignity, Leparada district of Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated its first state-of-the-art pink toilet at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Basar, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The facility, designed exclusively for female students and staff, was formally inaugurated by MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi in the presence of senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and local BJP leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Dirchi underscored the project’s significance, noting that it aligns with Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring vision of cleanliness while ensuring a safe and private environment for young women to pursue their studies without concern. She urged students to take responsibility for maintaining the facility, emphasising that it symbolises both respect and civic responsibility.

The initiative has been widely appreciated as a forward-looking step in strengthening sanitation infrastructure in the district. Local leaders and community members also commended the collaborative effort behind the project, describing it as an example of care, inclusivity and social progress.

Officials expressed hope that similar facilities would soon be replicated across schools and institutions in the state, reinforcing the message that dignity and hygiene are essential to education and empowerment.