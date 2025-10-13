Arunachal: RGU students lead community drive on environmental awareness

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Reaffirming its commitment to community engagement and environmental awareness, the education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized a community awareness programme on Sunday at Oju Welfare Association, themed “My Planet, My Responsibility.” The event, led by MA Education third-semester students, aimed to sensitize children and the local community about environmental protection through education, creativity, and compassion. The day-long programme featured a drawing competition on the theme “Environment,” where children expressed their understanding of ecological conservation through art. A vibrant cultural segment followed, with songs, skits, and performances highlighting the importance of sustainability and responsible living. In a gesture of empathy and social service, the RGU students also donated a day’s ration to the children’s home, reinforcing the spirit of collective responsibility. Guiding the initiative, RGU’s Education Department Head, Dr. Boa Reena Tok, commended the students’ efforts and encouraged them to continue taking proactive steps toward environmental preservation. She emphasized the vital role of youth in driving sustainability and creating awareness about ecological balance.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Giant Fungus Species discovered in Forests of West Kameng District

Also Watch: