Arunachal Pradesh: 2 NSCN (U) Cadres Surrender in Changlang

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, along with the Arunachal Pradesh police, helped two young men return home after they were misled into joining militant groups.

On Friday, June 7, military personnel, the deputy commissioner of Changlang district, and the Arunachal Pradesh police collaborated with the families to ensure the safe reintegration of these individuals.

An official statement revealed that the two young men were misled into joining militant groups.