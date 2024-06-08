Arunachal Pradesh: 2 NSCN (U) Cadres Surrender in Changlang

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, along with the Arunachal Pradesh police, helped two young men return home after they were misled into joining militant groups.
On Friday, June 7, military personnel, the deputy commissioner of Changlang district, and the Arunachal Pradesh police collaborated with the families to ensure the safe reintegration of these individuals.
An official statement revealed that the two young men were misled into joining militant groups.
They were safely returned to their families in a formal handover attended by authorities, showcasing a cooperative effort to resolve such situations.
Last month, Military Intelligence ECIB and the 24th Assam Rifles worked together on a successful operation based on specific intelligence about opium in the Longding area of Arunachal Pradesh.
Military intelligence sources confirmed that 1.757 kg of opium was seized from the home of SS Capt Azen Wangsu, a member of NSCN-KYA. This significant seizure highlights the ongoing fight against illegal drug trafficking in the region.
During the operation, a team from the 24th Assam Rifles and Longding Police arrested 11 people suspected of being involved in illegal activities. Among those arrested, nine were identified as Burmese citizens from Myanmar.
All the suspects have been handed over to Longding Police for further investigation.
Earlier, Railway Police personnel at Agartala railway station have dismantled interstate drug peddling racket, leading to the arrest of six individuals on Jan 24.
The arrested peddlers hailing from Bihar, were found in possession of drugs valued at approximately Rs 15 lakh, an official reported this.
The operation was conducted jointly by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP).
It resulted in seizure of around 1000 bottles of Phensedyl. Phensedyl is codeine-based cough syrup frequently misused in eastern and northeastern regions of India and neighboring Bangladesh.
