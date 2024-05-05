Tripura: Police Apprehend 16 Bangladeshi Nationals in Two Separate Incidents

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, Gandacherra Police Station initiated a raid in Mas Kumbhir Para which resulted in the detention of 11 Bangladeshi individuals, including three minors. The search yielded important evidence. This included travel tickets, Bangladeshi Covid vaccination documents and local currency. Interrogations painted a concerning picture of migration over many years. The individuals revealed they entered India from Bangladesh via West Bengal. Their entry was approximately three years ago and for the pursuit of employment opportunities.