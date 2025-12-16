Arunachal schools get solar power, smart classrooms under NSIL-backed project

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major push towards digital education, clean energy access and youth empowerment, Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh has successfully implemented solar electrification systems and smart classrooms in 10 government schools, while also conducting skill development and youth leadership training programmes (YLTP) for local youths.

The initiative, funded by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, was supported by the district administration under deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo and deputy director of school education (DDSE) Pokter Rime.

The project was implemented by SSRDP - the Art of Living, under the guidance of its chairman Prasanna Prabhu, with Chinmay Panth serving as consultant from Bengaluru.

Under the project, solar power systems were installed to ensure uninterrupted and renewable electricity supply in schools, while smart classrooms were equipped with interactive digital learning panels to enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

In parallel, exclusive skills training and youth leadership programmes were organized for local youths, focusing on employability, technical expertise and leadership development.

Significantly, trained local youths were actively involved in the installation and maintenance of the solar systems, ensuring long-term sustainability and community ownership of the initiative.

The project has benefited more than 2,600 students, who now have access to clean energy and digital learning tools, while teachers have been equipped with modern digital teaching resources and training to improve classroom delivery.

The initiative has also brought wider community benefits, with parents and families reporting improved educational outcomes and reduced household fuel expenses.

More than 45 villages have been strengthened through increased awareness and participation, while local youths have gained hands-on technical experience, enhancing their employability and opening pathways to become future solar entrepreneurs.

