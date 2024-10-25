Arunachal: Second Edition Of The International Tawang Marathon Concludes Successfully

TAWANG: The 2nd edition of the International Tawang Marathon was held in the picturesque town of Tawang on the morning of October 24, 2024, coinciding with United Nations Day.
Jointly organized by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Indian Army, this year’s marathon attracted 4,580 participants, including 1,199 women, from 27 states across India and two friendly foreign countries.
Notably, an 80-year-old runner from Mumbai participated, showcasing the event’s appeal to individuals of all age groups.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Gajraj Corps graced the marathon event and they ran alongside the participants, highlighting the spirit of unity and collaboration that defined the event.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas, the marathon presented a significant challenge, with runners navigating steep inclines and sharp descents that tested their endurance in the high-altitude terrain. Participants were rewarded with breathtaking views of Tawang’s pristine landscape along the route.
Beyond being a race, the Tawang Marathon provided an economic and cultural boost to the region. The influx of thousands of participants and visitors greatly benefited local businesses, particularly in tourism and hospitality.
The event showcased Tawang’s potential as a world-class adventure tourism destination while highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the area. Visitors had the unique opportunity to experience the traditions and lifestyle of the Monpa community.
Additionally, the marathon strengthened connections between the local population, the Indian Army, and the government. The collaborative effort in organizing the event emphasized the deep bond shared between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Indian Army.
As the 2nd edition of the International Tawang Marathon concluded successfully, it has firmly established Tawang on the global marathon map, reinforcing its reputation as a premier destination for adventure, culture, and community spirit.
