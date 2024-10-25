Arunachal: Second Edition Of The International Tawang Marathon Concludes Successfully

TAWANG: The 2nd edition of the International Tawang Marathon was held in the picturesque town of Tawang on the morning of October 24, 2024, coinciding with United Nations Day.

Jointly organized by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Indian Army, this year’s marathon attracted 4,580 participants, including 1,199 women, from 27 states across India and two friendly foreign countries.

Notably, an 80-year-old runner from Mumbai participated, showcasing the event’s appeal to individuals of all age groups.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Gajraj Corps graced the marathon event and they ran alongside the participants, highlighting the spirit of unity and collaboration that defined the event.