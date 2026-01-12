Arunachal seeks centre’s support for key infrastructure at pre-budget meet

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged the Centre to support the state’s key infrastructure priorities while underlining its strong record of fiscal discipline during the pre-Budget consultation for the Union Budget 2026–27, chaired by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. The high-level meeting, held on Saturday, was attended by governors, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and finance ministers of states and Union Territories, along with senior officials of the finance ministry, to discuss priorities, fiscal challenges and policy inputs for framing the forthcoming Union Budget, an official statement said.

During the consultation, Mein said that despite Arunachal Pradesh’s remoteness and long-standing developmental challenges, the state has made steady progress in recent years and continues to follow strict fiscal discipline in line with the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006. He informed the meeting that the state has been meeting all its committed liabilities on time. Placing the state’s requirements before the Centre, the deputy chief minister highlighted priority infrastructure projects, including the augmentation of water supply and drainage systems in Itanagar and other urban areas. He also stressed the importance of the strategic Rupai–Wakro–Parashuram Kund railway line, stating that the project would significantly improve connectivity, strengthen border infrastructure and promote religious tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

