Arunachal selected as key state to benefit from Swadesh Darshan: Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Tourism minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said that the state has been selected as a key state to benefit from the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 initiative of the Centre. In his I-Day speech at Tato in Shi-Yomi district, Sona disclosed that under the initiative Mechuka in the district and Nacho in Upper Subansiri district have been identified as prime destinations in the state.

He further disclosed that under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, two projects have been identified for Mechuka namely, Mechuka cultural haat and Mechuka adventure park.

On the occasion, the minister, who represents the Mechuka assembly seat, launched the photography, logo and tagline competition, and social media handles of Swadesh Darshan 2.0.

Launched by the Ministry of Tourism in 2014-15, through the flagship scheme, the centre provides financial assistance to state governments and UT administration for the development of tourism infrastructure at various destinations. In 2022, the ministry revamped it as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 to develop sustainable and responsible destinations, with a tourist and destination-centric approach.

The main objectives of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 are: to enhance the contributions of tourism to local economy, to create jobs including self-employment for local communities, to enhance skills of local youth in tourism and hospitality, to increase private investment in tourism and hospitality, and to preserve and enhance local culture and natural resources.

Also read: Government's Flagship Swadesh Darshan Scheme, All You Need To Know (sentinelassam.com)