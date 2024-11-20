Arunachal Set To Host North East’s Largest Theatre Festival, Arunachal Rang Mahotsav ’24

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh is set to host the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav (ARM ’24) which has established itself as North East India’s biggest theatre festival. Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the event on November 20 stating that the festival will begin on November 22 with “Gyepo Kalawangpho” as its inaugural performance at the DK Convention Centre in Itanagar.

The 15-day festival will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing traditional and modern performances representing the rich cultural and artistic qualities of the state. Events will include oral folklore, local dances, martial arts, and more.

Highlights include displays of Kalaripayattu, Gotipua, Thang Ta, Chhau, and Theyyam, along with contemporary and international acts. Audiences can enjoy proscenium theatre, street performances, and intimate theatre spaces.