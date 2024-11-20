Arunachal Set To Host North East’s Largest Theatre Festival, Arunachal Rang Mahotsav ’24

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh is set to host the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav (ARM ’24) which has established itself as North East India’s biggest theatre festival. Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the event on November 20 stating that the festival will begin on November 22 with “Gyepo Kalawangpho” as its inaugural performance at the DK Convention Centre in Itanagar.
The 15-day festival will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing traditional and modern performances representing the rich cultural and artistic qualities of the state. Events will include oral folklore, local dances, martial arts, and more.
Highlights include displays of Kalaripayattu, Gotipua, Thang Ta, Chhau, and Theyyam, along with contemporary and international acts. Audiences can enjoy proscenium theatre, street performances, and intimate theatre spaces.
CM Khandu called the festival a way to preserve Arunachal’s cultural identity while encouraging new forms of art. “This is more than just an event—it’s a movement to protect our heritage and embrace the future of the performing arts,” he said, inviting everyone to join the celebration.
ARM ’24 is expected to draw attention from across India and abroad, establishing Arunachal Pradesh as a key cultural destination and making a lasting mark on the arts in the region.
ALSO READ: Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik Visits Mechuka, Reviews Healthcare Facilities For Border Villagers
ALSO WATCH: