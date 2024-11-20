Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik Visits Mechuka, Reviews Healthcare Facilities For Border Villagers

MECHUKA: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) visited the Community Health Centre, Mechuka, in Shi Yomi district on Monday and checked the availability of healthcare facilities for the border villagers.

He highlighted the need for facilitating the smooth supply of lifesaving medicines through quarterly indents by the health centres and ensured the posting of medical officers and essential specialists to the health centre in Mechukha.

He called on the health officials to provide dedicated service while interacting with medical officers, nursing staff, and patients in the indoor wards.