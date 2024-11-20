Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik Visits Mechuka, Reviews Healthcare Facilities For Border Villagers

MECHUKA: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) visited the Community Health Centre, Mechuka, in Shi Yomi district on Monday and checked the availability of healthcare facilities for the border villagers.
He highlighted the need for facilitating the smooth supply of lifesaving medicines through quarterly indents by the health centres and ensured the posting of medical officers and essential specialists to the health centre in Mechukha.
He called on the health officials to provide dedicated service while interacting with medical officers, nursing staff, and patients in the indoor wards.
The Governor also communicated with the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) at the CHC and advised the female volunteers to act as a bridge between the community and the public health system.
He proposed nursing training for the ASHAs to enhance their skills and increase their financial remuneration.
The Governor further interacted with Anganwadi workers, encouraging them to aim for improved child health and nutrition and to support children’s physical, psychological, and emotional development.
He pleaded with the officials, businesses, and affluent individuals to adopt TB patients by providing monthly food packages for a short duration of six months.
Parnaik visited the government higher secondary school in Mechuka and interacted with education department officials, teachers, and students, focusing on education, one of the four crucial sectors for the state’s comprehensive growth.
