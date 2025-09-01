Arunachal: Shaam-e-Nazm brings poetry, music and creative spirit to FTII

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Itanagar, was transformed into a vibrant hub of art and culture with the hosting of “Shaam-e-Nazm”, an evening dedicated to poetry, music, and creative performances.

Organised and presented entirely by the students, the event stood out as a platform that celebrated self-expression, youthful imagination, and community participation.

The gathering was graced by deputy registrar Utsav Parmar, gram panchayat chairperson Taba Kunya, GPM Taba Toka, and dean in-charge Bishnu Dev Halder.

In his address Parmar, spoke about the fine balance between performance and authenticity in poetry.

“It is not only important to perform well but also to listen to oneself while performing. That self-awareness refines delivery and brings honesty into art,” he said, setting the tone for the evening.

What followed was a series of soulful solo and group performances by FTII students. Their poems, many of them original, explored universal themes such as young love, first crushes, heartbreak, empowerment, friendships, and the nostalgia of memorable places.

These deeply personal recitations resonated with the audience, reflecting the inner world of the young performers while also showcasing the diversity of their creative voices. Students were also reminded of the importance of crediting original writers whenever borrowed works were performed, reinforcing respect for literary integrity.

Adding another layer to the evening, students infused music into the event, performing songs and playing instruments that seamlessly blended with the rhythm of poetry. The mix of verse and melody created an atmosphere of warmth, intimacy, and celebration, turning the institute’s space into a stage of artistic experimentation.

