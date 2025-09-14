Pema Khandu hails Modi’s Mizoram, Manipur projects as milestone for NE

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday described the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line in Mizoram and the launch of multiple projects in Manipur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘historic milestones’ in India’s development journey and a proud moment for the entire Northeast.

Congratulating the Prime Minister, Khandu said that the commissioning of the 51.38 km Bairabi–Sairang railway line, built at a cost of 8,071 crore, has for the first time connected Aizawl to the country’s railway network.

“A great and historic day for Mizoram, a proud moment for the entire Northeast, and a significant milestone in India’s development journey,” Khandu said in a post on X, extending his heartfelt gratitude to the PM.

The chief minister said the new connectivity will transform trade, commerce, and opportunities for Mizoram and the wider region.

“Aizawl’s first-ever railway link is a transformative achievement that will greatly enhance regional connectivity, trade, and opportunities,” he observed.

Along with the railway line, Modi also flagged off three major train services from Mizoram-Sairang-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express, and Sairang-Kolkata Express.

Khandu praised the move, saying it would deepen Mizoram’s integration with the national mainstream and facilitate easier movement for people and goods.

Khandu further welcomed the Prime Minister’s launch of additional infrastructure projects worth over Rs 900 crore in Mizoram, drawn from various central ministries.

“These visionary steps under the Act East Policy will catalyse development not only in Mizoram but across the entire Northeast, advancing our shared goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he noted.

Khandu also hailed the foundation stone-laying by Modi for transformative development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur in Manipur.

