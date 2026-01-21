Arunachal speaker Tesam Pongte highlights role of technology in law-making

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte on Tuesday emphasised that modern democracy is increasingly judged by the transparency and effectiveness of institutions and the degree to which citizens are meaningfully engaged in governance.

Addressing the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference at Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Pongte highlighted the crucial role of technology in making legislative processes transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric, according to an official report.

He noted that technology can simplify legislative procedures, enhance accountability, and bring citizens closer to law-making. Referring to initiatives by the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, he highlighted the adoption of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and the implementation of the e-Vidhan project, which have enabled the assembly to operate in a paperless, digitally integrated environment.

"These reforms have streamlined legislative workflows, reduced reliance on physical documents, and improved access to legislative information," Pongte said.

The speaker also stressed the importance of citizen participation, noting that digital platforms, online consultations, and virtual hearings allow wider public engagement, particularly benefiting people in remote and marginalized areas.

