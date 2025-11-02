Governor assures robust security for panchayat polls in the TCL region

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has assured that all necessary security measures are being reinforced to ensure peaceful and fair panchayat elections in the insurgency-affected Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts. The governor emphasised that grassroots-level elections must reflect the true spirit of democracy, stressing that the safety of every voter is paramount. He said security agencies and the state government have been fully sensitised and directed to maintain law and order throughout the polling process. The assurance came during a meeting with a delegation of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by its president Bosiram Siram, at Raj Bhavan here on Friday, an official statement said on Saturday. The delegation expressed concerns over the prevailing security situation in the eastern districts ahead of the polls. Acknowledging the apprehensions raised, Parnaik reiterated the government’s commitment to enhanced deployment and close coordination among security forces in the TCL belt, an area that has seen intermittent insurgent activity.

