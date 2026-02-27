Arunachal: Strong support gains momentum for SUMP in Upper Siang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major boost to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a large number of families from Simong and Halleng villages in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh have formally given their consent for pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities.

Villagers from the two villages signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the state government at Yingkiong, the district headquarters, on Thursday.

In Simong village, 128 out of 144 families, about 89 per cent, signed the MoU, reflecting strong backing for the project at the PFR stage. In Halleng village, all nine families signed the MoU, marking 100 per cent consent, district officials informed.

Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang signed the MoUs on behalf of the state government. Genom Tekseng and Koshang Nopi signed on behalf of the residents of Simong and Halleng villages, respectively.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, proposed on the Siang river, is considered a project of national importance aimed at strengthening energy security, boosting infrastructure and generating long-term socio-economic opportunities in the region.

The signing of the MoUs for the PFR stage enables the government to begin detailed technical, environmental and social assessments before moving to the next stages of planning.

Speaking on the occasion, Pasighat West MLA Ninnong Ering termed the development historic.

"It is a historic moment that 128 out of 144 families from Simong village and all nine families from Halleng village have signed the MoU for the pre-feasibility report towards the construction of the dam. There are challenges and there will be challenges, but we must move forward for development," he said.

Ering further stated that while challenges are inevitable, the project holds immense potential to accelerate regional development and that the government remains committed to safeguarding the livelihood and welfare of affected families.

Local MLA Alo Libang described the moment as historic and stressed that the interests and welfare of local communities must remain at the forefront throughout the project's planning and implementation.

Senior members from the villages said residents have extended unanimous support for the PFR activities.

Officials said the latest development builds on earlier support extended by other villages. In Komkar village, 245 out of 258 families signed MoUs, while in Karko village, 93 out of 120 families gave consent for the PFR stage.

Those present included Hydropower Joint Secretary Hage Lailang, State Nodal Officer (SUMP) Atek Miyu, Hydropower Chief Engineer Karom Perme, along with senior officers from NHPC Limited, among others.

Also Read: TMC set to release second GHADC list; Mukul accuses MDA of undermining council