TMC set to release second GHADC list; Mukul accuses MDA of undermining council

SHILLONG: The All India Trinamool Congress is expected to meet on Friday to deliberate on its second list of candidates for the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, scheduled to be held on April 10. The party is likely to release the second list on Friday or Saturday.

The party's Legislature Party Leader and former Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma, indicated that the TMC will not contest all 29 seats. The second list is expected to include nominees from six to seven additional constituencies, in addition to the 14 names already declared. Of its six sitting MDCs, only two have applied for party tickets; one has decided not to seek re-election, while two will contest as Independents. However, sources said the TMC will support these two Independents, as the party will not field candidates against them.

Meanwhile, Sangma intensified his attack on the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, accusing it of systematically weakening the GHADC and eroding its constitutional autonomy. He held the state administration responsible for pushing the council into prolonged financial distress, citing its failure to ensure salary payments for 44 months. He warned that the manner in which the government is handling autonomous district councils reflects deeper governance concerns in the state.

"I see a mala fide intention to weaken the ADC, and it is proven beyond doubt that the state government has already weakened GHADC by infringing on the autonomy of the Council against the spirit and mandate of the Constitution," Sangma said.

Pointing out that "their actions speak for themselves", he added that the ADCs are assets belonging to the people of the state and warned that the state is not in safe hands under the present government.

