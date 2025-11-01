Arunachal student Jiwaiso Bellai bags national award for science innovation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh student Jiwaiso Bellai has been declared the national winner of the GYS Avishkar Awards 2024 for his project on preventing road accidents on sharp turns, as the state recorded the highest participation at the national-level science project competition held in New Delhi on October 29.

The ceremony, part of the GETA Young Scientists (GYS) programme, was organized by the GETA Service Trust in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) at Darbari Lal D.A.V. Model School, Pitampura.

The event aims to identify and promote innovative, demonstrable ideas with societal impact and market potential.

The programme provides a national platform for students from Classes VI to XII to showcase scientific talent, nurture curiosity, and develop rational and creative scientific exploration focused on solving local problems through innovation.

This year, the competition saw participation from over 1,000 students representing 25 states, while 294 students from Arunachal Pradesh constituted the highest number of participants from any state.

Bellai, a Class XI student of Government Higher Secondary School, Hawai, in Anjaw district, was honoured with a certificate, memento, and cash award.

Along with the national winner, five consolation prize achievers and ten other innovations from Arunachal Pradesh made it to the top 100 finalists, highlighting the state’s growing scientific temperament among young learners.

The Arunachal delegation was led by APSCS&T Deputy Director Dr Pakngu Lombi, accompanied by Anjaw District Coordinator Anu Goleng.

The inauguration of the event was graced by National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) CMD Amit Rastogi, alongside dignitaries including Murali Valveti, Chairman of GETA Service Trust; Anupama Sinha, Principal of D.A.V. Model School; Suman Pandit, Innovation Lead of Atal Innovation Mission; Shanti Narayan, CMD of Lera Technologies; Gyan Pandey, Principal Consultant of AMS Consulting; and Atal Saraya, former MD & CEO of NTPC BHEL Power Project Pvt. Ltd.

APSCS&T extended gratitude to the DDSEs for their support in ensuring active student participation.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing scientific curiosity and empowering youth as drivers of innovation and sustainable development.

