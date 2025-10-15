Arunachal is shining nationally with series of prestigious awards: Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that state continues to make its mark on the national stage with a series of prestigious recognitions earned across multiple sectors, reflecting the government’s commitment to good governance, innovation, and inclusive development.

“Our state continues to shine nationally with a series of prestigious recognitions across diverse sectors,”, Khandu said in a post on X, attributing the achievements to the collective effort of the people and the dedication of government functionaries working to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a model of good governance and growth.

The recognitions include top honours in several national assessments, from governance and innovation to health and community engagement.

Arunachal Pradesh topped a national survey as the “Most Improved State in Governance”, and bagged three prizes in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Awards for effective implementation of the housing scheme.

The state was also declared a ‘Top Performer’ in the states’ start-up Ranking 2022 conducted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and was recognized as a Top Performer in the Investment Pillar of the India Innovation Index 2021.

Highlighting the state’s progress in environmental innovation, Khandu noted that Arunachal’s eForest Fire App was awarded at the 23rd National Conference on e-Governance.

Additionally, Tawang and East Kameng districts were honoured at the ‘Azadi@75 Swachh Survekshan, 2022’ for excellence in cleanliness initiatives.

The northeastern state was also recognized as an Achiever in the LEADS-2024 report, and earned the ‘Best Community Engagement in Adolescent Health and Wellness Days’ award by the National Health Mission for its outstanding public health outreach.

