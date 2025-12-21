Arunachal students leave for national Kala Utsav in Pune

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A contingent of 10 secondary-level students from Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by two teacher escorts, left Itanagar by flight on Friday to represent the state at the national-level Kala Utsav competition in Pune, Maharashtra. The team will participate in the prestigious national cultural event under the Samagra Shiksha/ISSE programme of the state education department.

The competition is scheduled to be held from December 20 to 24.

Before departure, the state nodal officer of Kala Utsav and state project coordinator of Samagra Shiksha/ISSE, Johny Miji, saw off the participants and extended his best wishes.

He briefed the students and accompanying teachers on the importance of discipline, teamwork and responsible cultural representation, urging them to ensure smooth and successful participation at the national level. The event aims to nurture artistic talent among school students across the country while promoting cultural exchange and appreciation of India's diverse heritage.

