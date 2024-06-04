Bring legislation to end polygamy: Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society to BJP

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) has requested the BJP, who is all set to form the new government in the state, to bring legislation to end polygamy in the state.

In a letter to BJP state president Biyuram Wahge on Monday, APWWS President Kani Nada Maling urged the party to focus more on welfare and empowerment of women and children, after the installation of the new government. The BJP made a clean sweep in the state by bagging 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, results of which were declared on Sunday.

“Polygamy has significant social, psychological and economic implications, particularly for women and children. A legal framework prohibiting this practice will be a monumental step towards ensuring gender equality and protecting the rights of women in the state,” the letter said.

Maling further urged the BJP state chief not to allocate the women and child development department to any polygamous MLA.

“It is extremely challenging to address issues related to polygamy and advocate for women’s rights effectively if the department is looking by someone who practices polygamy. Ensuring that the department is led by someone who upholds the value of monogamy and gender equality will foster an environment where issues affecting women and children can be discussed and addressed openly and effectively,” the letter added.

