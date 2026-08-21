Arunachal Targets 50 Percent Reduction in Road Fatalities by 2030

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Transport Minister Ojing Tasing on Thursday reiterated the state's commitment to reducing road fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030 and called for district-specific, coordinated and evidence-based measures.

Tasing was speaking at an inception workshop in New Delhi on preparing district road safety action plans. The state Transport Department has collaborated with IIT Delhi's Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre to prepare plans for three high-fatality areas - Itanagar Capital Region, East Siang and Namsai.

Tasing urged district administrations to work closely with IIT Delhi to develop interventions suited to local conditions. Transport Commissioner Saugat Biswas said the state needed to move beyond overall crash figures and identify local risks, prioritise interventions and define institutional responsibilities.

Officials from the state government, district administrations, police, health departments and road-owning agencies attended the workshop, along with road safety experts. Discussions focused on district-specific risks, data gaps, coordination and implementation challenges.

The exercise is expected to produce actionable road safety plans for the three areas and provide a framework for district-level road safety planning across Arunachal Pradesh.

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