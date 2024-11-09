Arunachal: Tawang Admin Prepares for Janjati Gaurav Diwas to Commemorate Birsa Munda’s Birthday

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh is all set to celebrate the Janjati Gaurav Diwas on November 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of renowned tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

A meeting was convened in this regard by the district administration on Friday, chaired by extra assistant commissioner Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, with representatives from all relevant departments, NGOs, and self-help groups (SHGs) to chalk out plans for the celebration.

The meeting was also attended by Jang ADC Hakraso Kri, DRDA project director Tenzin Jambey, circle officers Sumita Jongkey, and Ama Nungnu, among others, an official communiqué informed here.

In her address, Mosobi said that like previous years, the main celebration would be held at the DC Office premises in Tawang, and additionally, each sub-division would host events in their respective areas, engaging villagers, PRIs, and other stakeholders.

She proposed the formation of block-level committees to oversee information, education, and communication (IEC) activities aimed at raising awareness of welfare schemes focused on tribal uplift.

Block development officers (BDOs) and child development project officers (CDPOs) across the five blocks are tasked with involving anganwadi workers and ASHAs to mobilise public participation and disseminate information on Janjati Gaurav Diwas and various government initiatives in local dialects, ensuring inclusivity and understanding. The committee also decided to honour tribal achievers, tribal leaders, outstanding Gaon Burahs, and traditional healers in recognition of their contributions.

The education department has been requested to organise painting and drawing competitions as a pre-celebration event, with winners to be felicitated during the main event.

The district administration looks forward to a meaningful celebration, honouring the legacy of Birsa Munda and promoting awareness of government initiatives that benefit the tribal community, the communiqué added.

