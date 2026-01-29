Arunachal: Tawang holds awareness drive for safer roads as part of road safety month

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As part of National Road Safety Month, the Tawang district transport office (DTO) in Arunachal Pradesh, in coordination with the district administration and police, on Wednesday organised a road safety awareness programme at Tawang, focusing on responsible driving, traffic discipline and public safety.

The programme was attended by Superintendent of Police Dr D. W. Thongon, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Transport Officer Rinchin Leta, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kesang Norbu, Inspector Niyi Angu and Motor Vehicles Inspector A. L. Khushwaha, who addressed drivers, taxi operators and members of the public.

Addressing the gathering, SP Dr Thongon remarked that "everyone is a driver today," stressing the need for traffic awareness among all road users. He urged taxi drivers to brief tourists on the do's and don'ts issued by the district administration and highlighted that national security was a shared responsibility. He also informed drivers about restrictions on foreign tourist movement in certain sensitive areas of Tawang.

ADC-cum-DTO Rinchin Leta spoke on traffic discipline and safe driving behaviour, noting that one life was lost every four minutes in India due to road accidents, many of them because of delayed assistance. He highlighted the Centre's Raah Veer Scheme, which encouraged citizens to help accident victims without fear of legal complications.

Deputy SP Kesang Norbu appealed to participants not only to listen to advisories but also to implement traffic rules in practice, underlining that road safety was equally important for drivers and pedestrians.

Inspector Niyi Angu explained the legal implications of traffic violations and called for strict compliance with traffic laws, while MVI A. L. Khushwaha provided detailed information on traffic signs and road symbols.

