Awareness bike rally marks National Road Safety Month in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: As part of the observance of National Road Safety Month, an awareness bike rally was organized in Sivasagar town on Tuesday under the joint initiative of the Sivasagar District Road Safety Committee and the Office of the District Transport Officer. The rally was aimed at creating public awareness to prevent road accidents and promote safe driving practices.

The awareness rally was flagged off from in front of the District Transport Officer's office in the presence of Additional Superintendents of Police Prakash Medhi and Moidul Islam, Assistant Commissioner Ganesh Chandra Baro, and District Transport Officer Hirak Jyoti Deka.

During the rally, emphasis was laid on the importance of wearing helmets while riding motorcycles, using seat belts in four-wheelers, avoiding overspeeding, and strictly refraining from driving under the influence of alcohol. The participants also disseminated key messages related to adherence to traffic rules and responsible behaviour on roads.

In addition, officials of the Transport Department and Traffic Police highlighted precautionary measures to be followed while driving during dense fog conditions, urging motorists to remain alert and cautious to ensure road safety for all.

