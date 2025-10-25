Arunachal: Tawang marathon draws record runners at high-altitude challenge

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The third edition of the Tawang Marathon in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, drew an impressive turnout on Friday, with more than 4,300 runners participating and over 6,200 registrations, showcasing the region’s rising spirit of fitness and endurance.

The event saw participation from across the country, with the youngest runner aged 9 and the oldest 77, reflecting its growing appeal across age groups.

The marathon was flagged off early in the morning, with the 42 km full marathon starting at 5:30 am, jointly flagged by local MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering and Corps Commander of Gajraj Corps Lt Gen Gambhir Singh.

Participants competed across multiple categories, full marathon, half marathon, 10 km, and 5 km, displaying determination against Tawang’s challenging high-altitude terrain.

In the full marathon, Sikandar Chindhu Tadakhe clinched the top position in the men’s category with a timing of 2 hours 49 minutes 12 seconds, while Sarswati Rai emerged as the women’s champion finishing in 3 hours 42 minutes 06 seconds.

Local talents also shone across categories, with special awards presented to encourage emerging runners from the region.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by senior Army officials including GOC-in-C of 71 Division, 5 Mountain Division, Chief of Staff 4 Corps, along with zila parishad chairperson Leki Gombu, Corps Commander of Gajraj Corps, and Tawang MLA.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Police Disrupt ULFA-I Supply Chain Near Myanmar Border; Four Arrested