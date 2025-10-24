Arunachal Pradesh: Police Disrupt ULFA-I Supply Chain Near Myanmar Border; Four Arrested

Itanagar: In a decisive move against insurgent activities, authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have successfully dismantled a crucial supply chain of the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) near the Myanmar border. The operation, conducted on October 24, 2025, in Nampong, Changlang district, led to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a substantial cache of medical supplies and other essential goods.

The operation was initiated based on credible intelligence indicating that ULFA-I cadre SS Major General Arunodoi Dohutia had demanded medicines and other supplies from a resident of Tinsukia, Assam. Acting swiftly, the Arunachal Pradesh Police, in coordination with the Indian Army, executed the operation under the leadership of the Additional SP Headquarters.

Among those detained were:

• Jitu Moran (Moina), 50, a resident of Hukani Gaon, Bordubi

• Julie Gogoi, 38, a grocery shop owner in Nampong since 2001

• Dipak Gogoi, 52, her husband, both residents of Parbatipur, Jagun

• Yanshay Sokrang, a resident of Pangsau, Myanmar

Additionally, four Myanmarese nationals were apprehended for allegedly transporting goods to ULFA-I camps across the border. The seized items, described as a substantial cache of medical supplies and other essentials, highlight the extensive cross-border networks utilized by insurgent groups to sustain their operations.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts by Indian authorities to disrupt ULFA-I activities and prevent the smuggling of contraband into the region. The successful execution of this mission underscores the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence and inter-agency cooperation in safeguarding national security.