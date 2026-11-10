Arunachal: Tawang Police warn tourists against bathing at sacred Gonkhar La Lake

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Tawang Police have warned tourists and residents against bathing, swimming or dumping waste in the sacred Gonkhar La Lake, cautioning that violations would invite fines and legal action.

The advisory followed an incident on November 7, when a tourist allegedly bathed in the lake despite knowing that it was prohibited, hurting the religious sentiments of local residents.

The tourist, identified as Shihbul Hasan, later submitted a handwritten apology to the officer-in-charge of Jang Police Station, expressing regret and assuring that he would not repeat the act.

Police said the high-altitude lake held religious and ecological significance and urged visitors to respect local beliefs.

They prohibited bathing, swimming and washing, as well as dumping garbage, plastic, religious offerings, soap or chemicals in or around the waterbody.

Visitors were asked to use designated dustbins or carry their waste back.

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