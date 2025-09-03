Arunachal: Teen rescued from Tezpur, accused arrested

OUR CORRESPONDENT3

ITANAGAR: A 17-year-old girl reported missing from Naharlagun on August 26, was rescued within a week after police traced her to Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district, and arrested the accused, identified as 19-year-old Shankar Nath, police said on Tuesday.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, a police team led by Sub Inspector Sunny Hodong, assisted by assistant sub inspector Dusu Tachang, along with two constables, tracked the girl to Likhok Gaon under the supervision of Naharlagun police station officer-in-charge (OC) Inspector K Dev, and SDPO Rishi Longdo, Naharlagun SP Dr Neelam Nega informed.

