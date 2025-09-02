Tension in Assam–Arunachal Border: Locals Stop Road Construction in Disputed Jonai Area

Jonai: Tension flared along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Tuesday after residents and regional organisations stopped contractors from Arunachal Pradesh attempting to construct a road in the disputed Nepali Basti area under Jonai subdivision.

According to sources, the contractors had arrived early in the morning and began work on a permanent road in the area, allegedly without authorisation. Upon receiving information, members of local organisations rushed to the spot, forcing the contractors to abandon their work and flee.

Locals said this is not the first such attempt. Despite repeated orders from the Jonai administration to halt road construction in disputed areas, Arunachal contractors have allegedly continued their efforts. Similar incidents were reported only a few days ago but were stopped by vigilant residents and organisations.

The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) was present during today’s incident, urging the Assam government and district administration to act immediately. They demanded the confiscation of construction materials and strict action to prevent further encroachments.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement, but the repeated flare-ups highlight the ongoing sensitivity of border disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.