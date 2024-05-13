Arunachal: Textiles ministry official explores setting up Handloom Park in Papum Pare district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: DC (Handlooms) of the Union Ministry of Textiles, M. Beena, concluded a two-day visit to the state aimed at assessing the feasibility of establishing a Handloom Park in Poma village in Papum Pare district.

Accompanying Beena were director WSC (EZ) S Bandyopadhyay, state director of Textile & Handicrafts Haj Dodung, regional incharge of NHDC Guwahati Y Shanti Kumar Singh, along with other senior officials from the WSC, NHDC, and the state government.

On May 9, the delegation visited the proposed site for the Handloom Park at Poma village, evaluating its potential to promote the local handloom industry and meet community needs. The following day, Beena toured the Borum Handloom Cluster, engaging with local weavers to gain insights into their operations and challenges. A review meeting with state government officials was also held to discuss ongoing schemes under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP). During this meeting, Beena committed to supporting the diversification of handloom products and enhancing their export potential.

