MEGHALAYA: In response to the challenges posed by human-elephant conflict (HEC) affecting livelihoods in many parts of Meghalaya, eco-conservation organization Aranyak recently organized a two-day manual training program in West Garo Hills The training, held at Bordubi LP School in West Garo Hills, was attended by 27 HEC-affected women. Through this programme, the participants were equipped with essential skills in handicrafts, giving them independent means of earning income.

The training, led by expert Nadeshwar Deka, focused not only on technical aspects instead focused on marketing strategies to enhance the competitiveness of their products in the marketplace. The project sought to address the growing demand for HEC by providing viable alternative financing options to affected communities.

By using handloom weaving skills, women from villages such as Fotamati, Bordubi and Lower Karsengdap have been empowered to add to their income and ensure economic resilience against environmental challenges tip. Development organisation Aranyak’s efforts in collaboration with the British Asian Trust, the Biodiversity Challenge Fund and support from the UK underscored the broader commitment to human-elephant coexistence in the region and it was simple.

Some of the key facilitators that were present in the event were forest representatives Nipul Chakma, Pranjit Borah, Swapan Das, Subhash Chandra Rabha, and village winners and community leaders like Nokma (village headman) of Photamati village. Their joint efforts resulted in the successful implementation of the training program, marking a step forward in empowering women and providing sustainable solutions to HEC challenges in West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya is encouraged.

