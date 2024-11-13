Manipur Police Search for 3 Women, 3 Minors Missing After Jiribam Attack

IMPHAL: In a violent clash in Jiribam, several persons were killed and some reported missing after militants attacked and caused havoc there, Inspector General of Police for Armed Police Operations IK Muivah revealed at the recently held press conference at Manipur Police Headquarters.

The battle, which targeted the Borobekra Police Station and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp nearby in Jakuradhor, commenced at about 2.30 pm yesterday. The militants and the security forces exchanged a heavy blast of gunfire for nearly 45 minutes following RPGs, INSAS rifles, and AK rifles attacks.

IGP Muivah said that at the time when the firing stopped, security forces counted 10 dead militants. Also, two elderly civilians were abducted ruthlessly, whose bodies were found burnt. In addition, after the attack, three women and three minors are reported to be missing. The police, in reply, have launched a search operation, searching the missing persons from the locality.

The search for the missing people and the strengthening of the security measures involved reinforcements from Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Civil Police. Cops continue combing operations to locate the missing and secure the area.

"A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, and a case is now registered concerning this unfortunate incident," said IGP Muivah. He clarified that the CRPF response was part of its task to defend against the attack, which was immediate and appropriate under the circumstances.

