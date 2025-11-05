Arunachal: Third phase of search operation for missing porter halted by Harsh Weather

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The third phase of the search operation for 29-year-old porter Jamok Pansa, missing for more than a month in the high-altitude Kangri Camp area of Dibang Valley district in Arunachal Pradesh, has been suspended once again due to extreme weather conditions.

Rescue teams have been battling persistent snowfall, rain, and treacherous terrain since the effort began.

A search group led by Aito Miwu had departed from Anini earlier this week to reach the designated area but was forced to return after heavy snowfall and poor visibility prevented further movement.

The second search attempt on October 26 had also met a similar fate, with continuous rain, snow, and an impassable route halting the operation.

The district administration, Indian Army, ITBP, Arunachal Pradesh Police, local porters, and volunteers have been jointly coordinating the rescue mission.

Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak expressed gratitude to everyone involved for their commitment despite the extremely challenging conditions.

"Every possible effort is being made to trace Pansa, but the terrain and weather have posed significant challenges," the DC said. District Disaster Management Officer Kabang Lego has been maintaining regular communication with the missing porter's family, providing them with updates on the operation.

Pansa, a resident of Nginu village in Longding district, went missing on September 22 near the Kangri Army Camp, close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Also Read: Arunachal: Army porter rescued after 20 days of missing in Upper Siang