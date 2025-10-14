Arunachal: Army porter rescued after 20 days of missing in Upper Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a remarkable display of coordination and perseverance, an Army porter from Assam who went missing for 20 days in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, was rescued alive after an extensive multi-agency search and rescue operation.

The rescued porter, Unnot Taye, a resident of Akshipur village in Dhemaji district of Assam, had gone missing in the Midak area, about 25 km from Panggo village in the district, on September 20 last, while returning from duty, police said on Monday.

Taye, along with 11 other porters from Assam, had been engaged on September 17, by contractor Tahong Tamut for work along the Panggo–Jorging foot track in the Tengo-1 and Tengo-2 border areas. When Taye failed to return, a missing report was lodged at Tuting Police Station on September 23.

Following the report, a rigorous search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched under Tuting police station officer-in-charge SI Jumken Rina, with active participation from NGOs’ members, Army porters, and villagers from Panggo and Migging, guided by head gaon burahs (village head man) and gram panchayat chairpersons (GPCs).

The joint team combed through the dense forests, steep hills, and riverbanks of the Shirapate River from September 21 to October 9, often under harsh conditions.

The search yielded results on October 10, when Lipun Talong, an Army porter from Kugging village, spotted Taye in an unconscious condition near Midak Camp.

Upon receiving the information, a rescue team comprising police personnel, a medical team, and villagers, including members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (Panggo Unit), immediately reached the location.

Tuting medical officer Dr Maktel Yompang, provided on-site medical aid, stabilising the victim before he was carried on foot for nearly 25 km through rugged terrain to the nearest road point on October 11.

From there, Taye was evacuated to District Hospital at Yingkiong, on October 12, and later shifted to Bakin Pertin General Hospital at Pasighat, in East Siang district on October 13 for further treatment.

After medical evaluation and stabilisation, he was reunited with his family the same day.

Also Read: Pema Khandu unveils railway expansion plan to transform Arunachal connectivity

Also Watch: