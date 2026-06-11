Arunachal: Three killed, two injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Upper Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Three persons were killed and two others were injured when their vehicle fell into a 20-metre-deep gorge following a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district on Wednesday, an official said.

Upper Siang District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Anie Yangfo said the incident occurred at around 7:30 am, about 3 km from Migging, when a vehicle carrying five people was struck by a landslide and rolled down a cliff.

The deceased have been identified as Ottu Nitik, his wife Bami Nitik, and Olek Tali. The injured, Jesek Jongkey and Ponung Nitik, are undergoing treatment, with Jongkey reported to be in a serious condition.

Following the accident, authorities launched a joint rescue operation under the supervision of the Tuting Additional Deputy Commissioner and the Migging Circle Officer. Personnel from the Indian Army and the ITBP were deployed to the site, Yangfo added.

"Two bodies have been successfully retrieved, while efforts are still underway to recover the body of Ottu Nitik, which is lying at a greater depth down the slope, making the operation difficult," the DDMO said.

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