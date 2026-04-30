Likor Village Backs Siang Upper Multipurpose Project: 134 Families Support Pre-Feasibility Study in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major boost to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), as many as 63 residents of Likor village in Upper Siang district on Wednesday submitted their consent for the ongoing pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities, taking the total number of supporting families to 134 and signalling near-unanimous backing from the village.

The consent list was formally handed over to Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang in Yingkiong by village representative Ombeng Danggen.

The event was attended by Vice President of the SUMP Development Committee (SUMPDC), Upper Siang, Lumgeng Litin, former ABK president Tadum Libang, and several project-affected families.

With this development, only four households from Likor village have yet to extend their consent. Notably, of the 134 supporting families, 53 currently reside in Yingkiong township, reflecting broad-based support across both resident and relocated villagers. Former ABK president Tadum Libang lauded the residents of Likor for what he described as their “courage and foresight” in supporting a major developmental initiative of the government. Addressing the gathering, DC Jerang commended the villagers for their proactive and forward-looking approach.

He also interacted with project-affected families, explaining various aspects of the PFR process, addressing their concerns, and reiterating that the current survey and study activities are purely exploratory in nature and do not entail any immediate environmental impact.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, proposed on the Siang River, is envisioned as a strategic infrastructure initiative with multiple objectives, including hydropower generation, flood moderation, and water resource management. Once implemented, the project is expected to significantly enhance regional energy security while also contributing to downstream flood control, particularly in flood-prone areas of Assam.

Also Read: More villagers back SUMP’s PFR activity in Likor