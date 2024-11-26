Arunachal: Three Units Of Subansiri Hydroelectric Project Ready to be Inaugurated by March 2025

DHEMAJI: The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, one of the landmark initiatives undertaken by NHPC Limited on the Subansiri River at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, is nearing a milestone. Three out of the eight units, each with a generation capacity of 250 MW, would come into operation before March 2025, according to project head Rajendra Prasad.

With 95-96% construction work done, the project is likely to be fully functional by May 2026. Once ready, it shall add 2,000 MW of electricity and become India's largest conventional hydropower project.

Around 3,000 workers relentlessly worked in the Rs. 26,000-crore initiative that will supply power to 17 states, including Assam (533 MW), Arunachal Pradesh (274 MW), and other Northeastern states (198 MW). Northern and western regions will get 387 MW and 613 MW, respectively.