Arunachal: Tiger sighting prompts two-wheeler ban in Hollongi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Forest Department has banned two-wheeler movement along the Hollongi-Kokila road, Hollongi-Itanagar National Highway-415 and adjoining areas of Hollongi and Balijan in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district following a reported tiger sighting.

In an advisory issued on Saturday, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Banderdewa Forest Division said the tiger was sighted in the Hollongi-Kokila area under Balijan circle on November 13.

The restriction was imposed as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety, including that of tourists, government workers and other road users.

The department has advised residents and visitors to avoid unnecessary movement near forest fringes, particularly during early morning and late-night hours. People have also been asked to keep children indoors and prevent them from entering isolated forest areas alone.

The advisory cautioned people against provoking, chasing or harming the animal and urged them to report any sighting or movement of the tiger immediately to the Forest Department or local administration.

The DFO appealed to the public to comply with the restrictions and cooperate with authorities to ensure the safety of both people and wildlife.