Tiger sighting prompts two-wheeler curbs on Arunachal road

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department has restricted two-wheeler movement on a stretch of the Roing-Anini road passing through Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary following a tiger sighting.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, Deputy Conservator of Forests of the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary division Mito Rumi said two-wheelers would be allowed to travel between Tiwarigaon and Mayudia Pass only from 7 am to 4 pm daily. The restriction came into immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders. The decision followed a tiger sighting reported on October 14 and was taken in view of the potential threat to public safety.

The department has advised residents and tourists against entering adjoining forest areas for trekking or collecting minor forest produce, and urged people to avoid venturing out alone at night. Travellers have been asked to keep their vehicle windows closed while crossing the affected stretch and avoid stopping for picnics or sightseeing.

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