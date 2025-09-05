Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Highlights Civil Aviation Growth Under Modi

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said that civil aviation has been a key priority sector for the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the number of airports, aircraft, and passengers doubling in the last 11 years.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the new terminal building of the Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi near here, the minister termed the occasion as a “happy day” for the people and the state, as the modern facility began operations.

“The Centre has made special focus in improving air connectivity in the Northeast,” Naidu, the Union Civil Aviation Minister, said.

He noted that the project, which had been pending for some time, was completed under the guidance of Chief Minister Pema Khandu with the support of both the state and central governments.

The Donyi Polo Airport, which began operations in 2022, is among several airports in Arunachal Pradesh being developed, along with Pasighat, Tezu, and Ziro.

“The new terminal building has a pre-covered capacity of 800 passengers, enabling it to handle up to 15 lakh people annually. This is a significant jump from the earlier temporary facility, which could accommodate just 150 passengers,” the minister said.

To further boost connectivity, the frequency of flights to Delhi will be increased from four days a week to daily services starting September 17.

“The daily flights, operated by IndiGo, will connect Itanagar to other major cities soon,” Naidu said. At present, the airport connects Itanagar with Guwahati, Kolkata, and Tezu.

Naidu also informed that discussions are underway to expand regional links, including the development of heliports across the state.

“This is part of the extended UDAN scheme, which has been renewed for another 10 years to improve domestic and regional connectivity by supporting airlines on routes that were previously considered unviable,” he said. The modified scheme will place special emphasis on the Northeast, hilly states, and aspirational districts, he added.

On the occasion, the minister also launched several passenger-centric initiatives at the airport, including the UDAN Yatri Café to provide affordable food and beverages; a library initiative allowing travelers to pick up and drop books across airports; the AVASAR platform for self-help and women’s groups to sell local products; and a new kids’ store for families traveling through the airport.

