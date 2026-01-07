Illegal religious structures to be demolished in Itanagar, ILP system to be tightened: Arunachal CM

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said he has directed district administrations to identify and demolish all illegal religious structures in the state capital, amid protests by indigenous youth bodies over alleged unauthorized constructions and illegal immigration.

The Chief Minister's statement came against the backdrop of sustained agitation by several youth organizations, which have accused undocumented settlers of erecting unauthorized religious structures (masjids) in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and have demanded strict action.

"I have already instructed the respective deputy commissioners to identify and demolish all unauthorized religious structures in the state capital," Khandu told reporters here.

He said Arunachal Pradesh is protected by the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, which regulates the entry of non-residents to safeguard indigenous communities, land and culture.

Khandu informed that the state government would soon roll out a new digitized ILP system to more effectively monitor and check illegal migrants.

"Earlier, the ILP system could not be properly monitored. We have now migrated to a digital platform. After Cabinet approval, new rules will come into force," the Chief Minister disclosed.

He added that under the new system, employers bringing labourers from outside the state would be required to inform the government for verification, a move aimed at preventing illegal migration.

The Chief Minister also said the BEFR would be further amended to make it stronger.

